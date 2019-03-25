East St. Paul woman undertaking goat yoga

SPRINGFIELD — Michelle Maryk continues to give those who take her yoga classes a new experience and more reasons to come back for more yoga.

The East St. Paul woman is now preparing to offer her yoga students goat yoga. Undertaking goat yoga may not come as a surprise to many who know Maryk as she was involved with alpaca yoga last year.

Maryk, who is commonly known in the yoga industry as Flexy Michelle, is in the final stages of preparing and planning the goat yoga experience.

Maryk has teamed up with Deer Meadow Farms as the venue of choice to offer this unique yoga experience.

“I think the Deer Meadow’s setting is amazing and it’s like Never Never Land,” Maryk said. “I think it’s wonderful and there are so many things for adults to do.”

She also noted there will be a lot of opportunities for those who are interested in finding the right yoga class.

“The mom and tot and mom and toddler will be a nice program that we will get going on Tuesday mornings,” Maryk said. “There is just a lot of opportunity on this piece of land here.”

According to Deer Meadow Farms owner Vince Rattai, those who sign up for goat yoga will be able to take advantage of a seasonal pass to the local attraction located in the RM of Springfield. He noted that goat yoga classes and seasonal passes can be purchased online.

“We’re doing a package, which includes yoga and a season pass,” he said. “Animal therapy is a big thing.”

In preparation for the upcoming goat yoga classes, Maryk braved the snow and strong winds to do a short session of goat yoga with a goat named Sapphire. The duo were on top of a hay bale for an extra challenge.

“Sapphire was fabulous,” She said. “It was great hanging out with Sapphire and she can be anyone’s friend.”

Deer Meadow Farms is expected to open on May 15. There is plenty to see and do at Deer Meadow Farms. The Corn Maze and Fallow Deer enclosures are both 10 acres. The Petting Farm area has plenty of pasture area for the various animals.

Maryk added that she hopes to offer a wellness package.

“There is a lot of opportunity to grow,” Maryk added.