Community garage sale raises thousands in memory of Gordon

Gordon’s Garage Sale continues to raise thousands of dollars for the local community each and every May.

The annual garage sale and family fun day held at St. Andrews Community Club has raised $66,273.33 since 2015.

The name bears that of the late Gordon Anderson — the son of Lisa and Matthew Anderson, who died in a vehicle crash, while on his way to a piano

lesson.

“He loved music and would be so thrilled at the impact this garage sale has made,” his mother, Lisa, said.

The annual garage sale began two years early in memory of the late Gracie Herntier-Clark, who died in a vehicle crash at the age of seven.

This year’s seventh annual event runs May 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and May 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“It feels good that people want to keep doing this and for me, obviously, I have an emotional attachment being in Gordon’s name,” Lisa said.

In addition to the garage sale, there will also be family fun, which includes an inflatable bouncer, train rides, face painting and live music.

All funds raised are being donated to community music programs and to the St. Andrews Community Centre.

New and gently used donated can be dropped off from May 20 to 24 at the local community club between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Items that don’t sell at the garage sale will be donated to the Salvation Army and the Siloam Mission.

For more information and or to arrange an alternate drop off time, email gordongaragesale@outlooks.com.