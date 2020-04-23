Community delivers for local charities

The strength of a community is never more evident than during times of distress and the Selkirk, St. Andrews and St. Clements communities have once again demonstrated their strength.

When the Selkirk and District Community Foundation put out the call last month for immediate gifts to support local charities during the COVID-19 pandemic, you answered the call.

“The response was overwhelming,” SDCF Chairman Aaron Martyniw said. “As soon as the article appeared in the paper the donations started pouring in and they came from everywhere, people who are regular donors to the Foundation and those who hadn’t donated before, but wanted to help at this time. It was truly heart warming.”

The SDCF let people know that unlike regular donations that go into endowment funds to support grants given out to organizations, these donations will be distributed immediately to the organization specified by the donor.

“We wanted to assist the community during the COVID-19 pandemic and we realized that donating might be difficult for people who are used to dropping off supplies at places like the Selkirk Food Bank. So the immediate gift option fit really well at this time,” Martyniw said.

Sig Banmann, chair of the Selkirk Food Bank board of directors, was overwhelmed by the community response.

“Thank God for the donations that people have given, it’s allowing us to keep our doors open,” Banmann said.

“We’re buying (food), with the donations we’re receiving, we’re managing to buy so at least we can help people.”

The Food Bank usually receives one delivery of food from Winnipeg Harvest every week to supplement their stock, but they’re down to one delivery a month now because they too have been impacted by the pandemic.

As the supply of food drops, the need rises and Banmann said while they were previously supplying 80 to 90 households they’re now supplying as many as 165.

“Primarily it’s not for our basic clientele base, it’s for people who are out of work, that haven’t got their EI cheques or some of them aren’t even getting those. So we managed to feed them, give them some food,” he said.

Due to social distancing, the number of people the Food Bank can see at a time is reduced so those in need have to register in advance. Banmann is impressed not only by those who have supported the Food Bank financially at this time, but also by those who suddenly find themselves in need because of COVID-19.

“Two people had registered and I appreciate their honesty, they phoned and cancelled because their cheques had come in,” he said.

“In spite of their desperate situation and everything else, when they managed to get some money and they felt they could go and buy their own food, they phoned and cancelled. That kinda blew me away a little. They stepped back because they knew there was other people out there who need it more.”

Jim and Betty Anne Gaynor are long time supporters of the SDCF and established the Gaynor Family Fund to support youth and children’s programming in the community.

Always on the front line of community support, the Gaynors wanted to help and directed the Foundation to grant $15,000 from their fund to the Food Bank.

Betty Anne said children and young people are especially vulnerable at this time.

“The food banks are having a hard time and that affects a lot of children and a lot of families so we thought it would be a good place to support right now because the need is really great,” she said.

Jim said every gift, no matter how small, is valuable and he encouraged those who can to help out at this time.

“Hopefully people will be motivated to do what they can – it doesn’t have to be big, just what they can to support,” he said.

“What we’re experiencing now is not something that anybody has lived through before and it’s unlikely that those of us that are still alive will ever see the like of it again.”

David and Mary Thorne, along with their son Scott, were inspired to give after reading about the immediate gift option. David said he was reminded of the SDCF’s 2018 Vital Signs report that showed the steady increase in Food Bank usage in Selkirk.

“One of the things in the report was poverty and the role the Food Bank played then and I knew that during this pandemic that need has got to be emphasized,” Thorne said.

Twenty-one year old Scott wanted to donate, so mom and dad said whatever he gave, they’d match.

“We wanted to do our part. We’re lucky, our family is blessed, we have a steady income coming in right now and we wanted to do our part.”