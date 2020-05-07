Closure notice to our readers

We regret to announce that Postmedia Network will be closing The Selkirk Journal, effective with the last edition, May 7.

The closure is not a decision we take lightly: we know that the Journal has been important to the community of Selkirk and the surrounding area since 1985.

Our staff has been proud to work in the service of the community through good times and bad.

Unfortunately, because of

economic conditions that were exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, we are unable to continue publishing

The Selkirk Journal.

We’d like to thank readers in Selkirk and the surrounding area for the many great years since the newspaper was founded.

It has been a privilege to serve the area. It has been a pleasure serving the community.