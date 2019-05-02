Chasing Olympic dreams

Megan Cyr is about to add to her lengthy list of

athletic accomplishments in the sports world.

The Selkirk Comp graduate from 2008 is about to be inducted into the Manitoba High Schools Athletic Association Hall of Fame.

“I was a little bit shocked because I thought I was too young to be in a hall of fame. I’m still playing so I feel that I have a lot more to accomplish. One of my goals is to go to the Olympics,” Cyr said, who is 28-years-old. “I am very grateful for my career.”

Cyr, who lives in St. Andrews, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during luncheon on May 11.

Cyr is temporarily living in B.C. as she chasing her dreams of competing at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo from July 24 to Aug. 9.

The induction ceremony is taking place during a luncheon in at the Holiday Inn Winnipeg South on May 11.

