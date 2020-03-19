Benson continuing to shine on basketball court

Abby Benson continues to earn accolades when it comes to her chosen sport of basketball.

The Selkirk Royals athlete and Grade 12 student at the Selkirk Comp was named a recipient of Sport Manitoba Women to Watch Grant on March 10.

In partnership with Provincial Sport Organizations and Coaching Manitoba, Sport Manitoba provides a monthly grant of $500 to a female athlete, team, official or volunteer to assist them in enhancing their women in sport career.

The award comes on the heels of the Petersfield resident being named a Manitoba High Schools Athletic Association Athlete of the Week for urban high schools on Feb. 12.

According to the MHSAA, in one particular league game Benson scored 35 points, while also adding seven assists, six steals and five rebounds for the Royals.

“I’ve just been working so hard and it’s always nice to get acknowledged for your hard work,” Benson said.

As of Feb. 12, she averaged 23 points per game, shot 33% from the three-point line and earned most valuable player honours at the Maples Collegiate varsity girls tournament.

In a game against the Garden City Gophers on Feb. 19, Benson scored a season high 50 points.

“I wouldn’t be able to do that without my teammates,” Benson noted. “It’s obviously not just me.”

Lord Selkirk Royals varsity girls head coach Sue Gilmor said that Benson brought a level of defensive intensity that sparked her teammates. She also said that Benson brings out the best in everyone on the team.

“She is an exceptional leader on and off the court, and an excellent role model for her teammates and school,” Gilmour added.

It was also noted Benson maintains an academic average of 91%.