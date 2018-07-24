Bears invade local garden

Guests at a local B& B in St. Andrews were shocked to see three bears on the front lawn.

Fortunately, the bears were actually life-like metal sculptures set there by local artist, Jan Dornian. Jan is just one of the artists participating in next Sunday’s Garden and Art tour.

The tour, presented by Red River North Tourism, features eight beautiful gardens and more than 20 of the region’s best artists.

The gardens and the arts will be in full bloom as Jan Dornian will be displaying her large-scale metal yard art at Evergreen Gate B & B. Gimli artist Gayle Halliwell will also be there displaying some of her larger paintings among the flowers, as well as ceramics, cards and jewellery. Janet Cruze and her unique jewellery and sculptures rounds out the team at Evergreen Gate.

A barn quilt will also be displayed at Evergreen Gate. Visitors will have a chance to participate in making one at another location.

Profiles of other participating artists can be seen on the Facebook page of Red River North Tourism.

According to RRNT chair Lois Wales this particular tour is an opportunity to blend two things people love, art and flowers.

She also noted that a tour of this nature can really help tourism in the local area.

The Garden and Art tour is modeled on the very successful “Homes for the Holidays” tours. The self-guided event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 22.

Maps and tickets are available online at RedRiverNorthTourism.com, at Cambrian Credit Union in Selkirk and Winnipeg, at Harry’s Foods in St. Andrews and at the Gaynor Family Regional Library.

For more info contact Lois Wales at 204-482-1099 or 204-485-7623.