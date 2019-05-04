Attardo hitting the pitch with Valour FC

Published on: May 4, 2019 | Last Updated: May 4, 2019 9:26 PM EDT

Valour FC forward Tyler Attardo fights for the ball during second half action against FC Edmonton at Investors Group Field in Winnipeg, Man., on Saturday, May 4, 2019. (Brook Jones/Selkirk Journal/Postmedia Network)

Share Adjust Comment Print

He’s only 17-years-old, but Tyler Attardo is making an impact in the soccer world in Canada.

The forward, who lives in East St. Paul took to the pitch at Investors Group Field in a match against FC Edmonton on May 4.

 

 

Comments