Music program shines

Published on: June 9, 2019 | Last Updated: June 9, 2019 2:15 AM EDT

Selkirk Comp band teacher Michael Brandon conducts the Band Finale as part of the school's annual LSRCSS Year end Music Performances alongside Selkirk Comp band teacher Kenley Kristofferson on May 29. See more photos online at selkirkjournal.com. (Brook Jones/Selkirk Journal/Postmedia Network)

The Selkirk Comp hosted its Band Finale as part of the school’s annual LSRCSS Year end Music Performances. The event featured the school’s concert and symphonic bands on May 29.

