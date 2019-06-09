Music program shines Brook Jones More from Brook Jones Published on: June 9, 2019 | Last Updated: June 9, 2019 2:15 AM EDT Selkirk Comp band teacher Michael Brandon conducts the Band Finale as part of the school's annual LSRCSS Year end Music Performances alongside Selkirk Comp band teacher Kenley Kristofferson on May 29. See more photos online at selkirkjournal.com. (Brook Jones/Selkirk Journal/Postmedia Network) Share Adjust Comment Print The Selkirk Comp hosted its Band Finale as part of the school’s annual LSRCSS Year end Music Performances. The event featured the school’s concert and symphonic bands on May 29. Helping youth seeking jobs in and around Selkirk Sumka third fastest in 100 metre dash
