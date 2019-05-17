Three-year-old walks red carpet

Emma Volk is only three-years-old, but has already walked the red carpet in Hollywood.

Emma was recently in California with her mother, Jill Volk, for the Hollywood premiere of the movie a Dog’s Journey on May 9.

Despite her youthfulness, Emma, played a role in the movie, which opens in theatres across North American on May 17.

Filming of a Dog’s Journey not only took place in Selkirk, but also Balmoral, Minnedosa and Winnipeg.

Parents Jill and Tim couldn’t be more proud of their youngest daughter.