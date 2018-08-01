Spinning good time Brook Jones More from Brook Jones Published on: August 1, 2018 | Last Updated: August 1, 2018 11:51 AM EDT Seventeen-year-old Sarah Teakle performs tricks with multiple hula hoops as a member of the Teakle Family Circus during the sixth annual RockinÕ on the Red weekend festival at the Half Moon Drive In in Lockport on July 14 Brook Jones / Selkirk Journal Share Adjust Comment Print The Half Moon Drive In hosted their sixth annual Rockin’ on the Red July 13 and 14. Royals heading to provincials
Comments