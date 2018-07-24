Music festival ready to rock

Iconic Canadian rock’n roll band Honeymoon Suite headlines our 12th Annual Summer Winds Family Music Festival on Saturday night, July 21 at Victoria Beach, Manitoba. The Juno award winning band hails from Niagara Falls, their name being a nod to their home town, often referred to as the unofficial honeymoon capital of the world. They are coming to Summer Winds fresh from a rocking party set at Dauphin’s Country Fest.

“This year’s lineup features a wide variety of rock music from classic to country rock, with some well-known Manitoba and Canadian bands.” says volunteer Entertainment Coordinator Terry Keith.

Over the two-day Summer Winds festival on Friday, July 20 to Saturday, July 21, seven additional bands along with local musicians, will take the stage, bringing a variety of entertainment that is sure to please the ever-growing crowds.

First to hit the stage on Friday night is Busch Stone and the Lucky, with their indie rock sound. Johnny Cash tribute band Cold Hard Cash is up next, followed by Winnipeg’s, Juke Box Heroes with their classic rock hits. Capping off Friday evening is the well-known AC/DC tribute band Whole Lotta Angus.

The gates open at 6 pm Saturday and our show kicks off with Four Mile Road, a country rock band lead by sisters Natalie and Louise Ponchon. Celtic rock juggernaut Dust Rhinos will get the crowd dancing, followed by Tom Petty tribute band, Damn the Torpedoes. The great evening and weekend of music is topped off with a classic rock set from our headliners, Honeymoon Suite.

Glenn Halgren, long time volunteer and chair of the Festival says, “There are a lot of fantastic bands and amazing talent in Canada and in Manitoba. Summer Winds is fortunate to be able to showcase some of them. Even if you don’t recognize some of the names, it is great to be able to listen to the different genres of music under the stars at Victoria Beach.”

Advance Tickets are on sale now! Save by purchasing your weekend passes before July 17, 2018 for only $50 each (age 13 and up). After July 17 a weekend pass costs $70, $30 for a Friday pass or $60 for a Saturday pass. One child 12 and under accompanied by an adult is free, with each additional child costing just $5.

Tickets are available at a number of business locations within the Eastern Beaches area or online at summerwindsmusic.com.

Gather your friends, cottage neighbours and family members together and join us for another great year at the Summer Winds Family Music Festival. Take part in sharing in the excitement of Manitoba’s favourite beach party, get involved as a volunteer or as a much-needed and appreciated, sponsor!

For more information contact: Glenn Halgren, Chair, Summer Winds Family Music Festival, by email at summerwindsfest@gmail.com or visit summerwindsmusic.com, check out the Facebook page. Check out the complete event schedule and performer bios at www.summerwindsmusic.com.