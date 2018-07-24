Local youth taking to the stage at Half Moon

As Wayne McIntosh, owner of the ever popular Half Moon Drive In at Lockport, Manitoba prepares to launch the 80th Anniversary celebrations with

Rockin’ on The Red, he announced the local youth performance line-up for the festival, July 13 and 14.

“This event is all about giving back to the community,” said McIntosh. “We offer free family entertainment, we partner with Manitoba Children’s

Rehabilitation Foundation to provide a free mobility aid to a local child, and once again this year we are giving some talented local youth the opportunity to perform on the main stage. It’s a win-win.” continued McIntosh.

Now in its sixth year, Rockin’ on The Red kicks off on Friday evening July 13th with host Jon Ljungberg. McIntosh admitted, “We’ve taken a page from the‘tweeners’ at the Winnipeg Folk Festival – but ours are 14 to 18 years old from right here in the neighbourhood, so we call them In B-Teeners.” The line-up includes: a trio of very talented trumpet players; Purplexity, an a cappella jazz vocal group from the regional secondary school; guitar player and vocalist Zach Preachuk; and The Rest, a largely self-taught rock/jazz fusion jam band. “These talented young people will perform between the featured main stage professional acts Saturday evening” continued McIntosh. “Steeltown Ford is the main stage sponsor and they are very happy to see local youth participating. We also partner with the Selkirk Steelers Hockey Club and some of the players will be volunteering both nights.”

“In addition we have young dancers from Evolution Dance Company helping to get our Friday night sock hop jumping and The Teakle Family Circus, local hoop and juggling performers, will kick things off on Saturda,” added McIntosh. “And a young local musical group will entertain for a few hours in the afternoon”.

Saturday offers free family fun from 1:00pm to 7:00pm. The ever popular Diamond Disc Dogs will perform at 2:00pm Saturday. Other family fun Saturday afternoon includes a petting zoo, inflatable rides, clowns, face painting, and a magician.

Main stage musical entertainment ranges from country to rhythm and blues, to rock and pop. Friday evening main stage acts feature tributes to Johnny

Cash, 50’s rock and roll, Elvis Presley, rhythm and blues, and Motown. Saturday’s main stage takes off at 6:30pm, with tributes to Fleetwood Mac,

Tragically Hip, Guns ‘n Roses and the Rolling Stones. Both nights end with fireworks at 11:30pm.

Full program details are available on-line at halfmoondrivein.com/rockin-on-the-red.