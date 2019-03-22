Hypnotist ready to thrill fans

Comedic Hypnotist MATAO is making a return appearance in Selkirk when he hosts his fifth annual Hypnosis & Hilarity Event on April 6 at 7:30pm.

Matthew Prychun, who is commonly known as MATAO, is once again planning a comedy hynosis show like no other. As per usual, MATAO will be asking for audience participating during the event.

The local show in Selkirk has special meaning for MATAO as it marks the anniversary of the death of his late father, Kenneth Karl Prychun, on April 7, 2013.

According to MATAO, his father’s death was as a result of a hemorrhagic stroke. Ever since then, he had hosted this public performance each April in Selkirk, which is his family’s hometown.

The annual show brings greater awareness to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Manitoba. Each year the profits from the performance are donated to the foundation in memory of his late father.

This year’s event is being held at the Selkirk Conference Centre at 168 Main St. in Selkirk. Advanced tickets are $17.50 each and at the door are $22.50 each. For tickets, visit Smitty’s Restaurant in Selkirk or call 204.791.4295 to charge by phone.